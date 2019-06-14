More flood barriers going up in Shropshire as river levels continue to rise

Frankwell Car Park was closed this morning as Environment Agency workers began the task of putting up phase two of the flood barriers by the Welsh bridge.

Frankwell main car park in Shrewsbury is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/lHgASWG0i7 — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) June 14, 2019

Owners of cars and other vehicles left on the car park overnight were urged to move them urgently. Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, said the barriers did not protect all of the car park.

Flood barriers at Frankwell

Next phase of flood barriers going up at Frankwell #shrewsbury this morning as Severn continues to rise.



Peak of up to 3.8m expected late today.



Stay #floodaware — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 14, 2019

Great!



Not the ideal start.



Latest band has only added 10mm or so but doesn’t help current flooding situation. pic.twitter.com/IVRj7S4giK — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 14, 2019

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, have been issued for:

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared, have been issued for:

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

Flooding in Shrewsbury

As waterlogged homes and businesses struggled to cope and roads disappeared under mini-lakes, a meteorologist estimated that the county has been hit by an average three months’ worth of rain in a few days. And the region is bracing itself for more of the same today.

There are flood alerts along the entire 220-mile length of the River Severn. The highest levels are upstream of Shrewsbury and around Worcester, where the full River Teme and River Avon are causing water to back up.

Heavy rain and flooding was causing disruption to trains running between Shrewsbury and Newtown.

Transport for Wales said trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised.

Further coverage:

A car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control on surface water on the M54 this morning.

Sporting events in Shropshire look likely to be cancelled because of waterlogged pitches. Just across the Welsh border near Oswestry the Erddig Park Run has been cancelled.

Teme looking very high through Ludlow today. Just glad I'm not camping with all this rain about #staycation @DaveThroupEA pic.twitter.com/AQKQ39ZjWW — Ian G (@igoodyer) June 13, 2019

The downpour has caused a town council in Telford to cancel its annual community event. Malinslee & Dawley Bank Day was set to go ahead tomorrow, with a live music stage, food vendors, fair ground, activities and a number of attractions including a display from BMX group Wrekin Riders, all ready to take place.

But Great Dawley Town Council said yesterday it has cancelled the event due to the Old Park School playing fields being waterlogged.

Flooding in Shrewsbury

However, organisers of tomorrow's Shrewsbury Carnival say the event will definitely go ahead and have urged people to come out and support it.

Roadworks have been put aside and the pocket park in Shoplatch will be removed for the day to allow the procession to move through the town centre to the Quarry.

Organisers met at the Quarry earlier this week and were satisfied that high water levels would not affect the venue.

"The carnival raises money for local charities and we need people to come out and support the event," they said in a statement.

Flood Warning for the Showground and Quarry #shrewsbury



The Severn will continue to rise overnight and tomorrow. A peak of up to 3.7m is possible and levels will remain high into the weekend.



Take extreme care if you’re in the area. pic.twitter.com/8TmoFAFZMh — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 13, 2019

Weather professionals, councils and the emergency services will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days, though it is expected that things will improve leading into the weekend.

Mr Throup said: “We are expecting more rain today and, given how full the rivers are, it can make a big difference so we are monitoring the situation.”

It's been wet across the Midlands. Latest update on warnings and alerts please check here. https://t.co/Yu9SYkYtrI, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188. #flood #floodaware https://t.co/lhlKMQACKU — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) June 13, 2019

He added: “We’re urging people not to drive through flood water and to plan their routes.

“There have been a lot of reports of people getting their cars stuck in water.”

The Met Office has warned of more wet weather to come on Friday, and said sunshine and showers will form the backdrop for an unsettled weekend, with thundery outbreaks in places.

Friday morning forecast 14/06/2019

Elsewhere, hundreds of passengers were stranded because of a landslide and a military helicopter was deployed when a river burst its banks following heavy rainfall which caused disruption to parts of the country.

A landslip near Corby, Northamptonshire, stopped an East Midlands Train from London to Nottingham on Thursday and saw a second train that came to rescue them also become stuck.

Around 400 passengers were stranded for up to eight hours before being evacuated and one person was treated at the scene in an ambulance by paramedics.

The train operator apologised to the customers involved in the incident, calling it a “challenging situation” due to rubble and serious flooding curbing rescue efforts.

Some East Midlands Trains routes were still affected on Friday morning with National Rail engineers on site to clear the line.

Residents are taken to safety in an inflatable boat by rescue workers in Wainfleet All Saints, in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, emergency services rescued residents from their homes and a Royal Air Force helicopter was drafted in after a river burst its banks in Lincolnshire.

A Chinook helicopter was deployed in the town of Wainfleet to drop sand in an attempt to stop the flow of water after the River Steeping experienced a breach.

Seventy properties were hit by flooding, but Lincolnshire County Council warned that up to 720 could be affected after it said the town had more than two months of rain in just two days.

Properties in the area are expected to be without power until Friday afternoon.

Some 17 flood warnings and 56 flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency on Friday.

As of 3pm on Thursday, Chillingham Barns in Northumberland had seen the most rainfall, with 48mm falling throughout the day.