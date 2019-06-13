Shropshire village has most rainfall in the UK as flood chaos continues

Pennerley, just over 14 miles south west of Shrewsbury, had almost 4cm of rainfall within 24 hours.

Pennerley #shropshire was the wettest spot in the UK yeasterday with another 40mm to add to the total this week. pic.twitter.com/EX2dUCDGiD — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 13, 2019

Relentless rain for many since the weekend (giving almost 3 months worth in Shropshire) is now taking its toll on some of Eng's rivers. 23 @EnvAgency flood warnings currently in force...https://t.co/J5dphw9GWa pic.twitter.com/dSVLzN680i — Simon King (@SimonOKing) June 13, 2019

Low-level flood barriers went up in Shrewsbury's Frankwell Car Park at 5pm yesterday. It is expected that the river will peak in the town this afternoon, at around 2.7 metres at Shrewsbury’s Welsh Bridge Gauge.

Shropshire Council said Frankwell Car Park would be open today but, based on predicted river levels, it will be closed on Friday and people are encouraged to use the Park & Ride service instead.

Flood warning and alerts remain in place across in several locations in the county.

Warnings - meaning that flooding is expected and immediate action is required - are in place for:

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

Alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are in place for:

Upper Teme near Ludlow,

Rea Brook and Cound Brook in Shrewsbury

River Severn in Shropshire

The Tern and Perry catchments near Wem

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Flood warnings and alerts are in place across the Midlands. Use this link below for latest update. Stay safe. #floodaware #flood https://t.co/t3DOXvgkHn — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) June 13, 2019

All 220 miles of the River Severn are now on flood alert, as heavy rainfall continues.

All 220 miles of the River Severn are now on flood Alert as heavy rainfall continues to raise levels.



Low lying land and roads will be affected.



Levels similar to “normal” winter flooding - in the middle of June!



Stay #floodaware pic.twitter.com/0ufItcWa3K — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 12, 2019

Meteorologist Simon King said that Shropshire has seen three months worth of rainfall since the weekend.

Flooding was causing significant disruption to rail services last night, and difficulties are expected to continue today. The line between Shrewsbury and Chester is still closed.

Flooding is causing significant disruption to rail services. The following lines are currently affected:



Shrewsbury - Chester: Line closed

Chester - Crewe: Line closed

Wrexham Central - Bidston: Services running at reduced speed



Disruption is now expected until 22:00. — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) June 12, 2019

Newport Road, Albrighton has been closed since yesterday morning. One driver ignored road closed signs and ended up stuck in the water.

Not deterred by 2 road closed signs .... they tried and FAILED



Its closed for a reason pic.twitter.com/ZCnKiMFbJ0 — Shifnal & Albrighton (@ShifnalCops) June 12, 2019

Fire crews from Welshpool were stood down from the town centre yesterday afternoon after pumping water away from the worst affected areas.

All crews have now been released from the Welshpool floods. We would like to say a massive thank you to Julie from the tuck box,

Cafe Inglenook, Rikki Lloyd, Fabrizios and the town clerk and his team. Between them they made the world of difference to the crews at this incident pic.twitter.com/76YxluX3Gw — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) June 12, 2019

But they were soon called into action again when a property in Pool Quay became flooded.

04P1 and 04M2 have been mobilised at 18.17 to flooding in a property in the Pool Quay area. pic.twitter.com/E4cRkheQvH — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) June 12, 2019

River safety campaigner Kirsty Walsh spoke to youngsters and issued a warning online for people to keep safe amid rising river levels.

As seen in the picture above of 20males a year will loose their life. 18 of them are found in water. Shocking to see how many lives and families could be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/oJAMOJzm2F — Kirsty Walsh (@KirstyWalsh16) June 12, 2019

The Met office says that this morning rain will clear slowly eastwards allowing sunny spells and scattered showers to develop for the afternoon.

It will still feel rather cool underneath the cloud and rain but temperatures will start to recover later in the day, hitting a maximum of 16°C.

See Met Office forecast:

Thursday morning forecast 13/06/19

Showers will gradually die out through the evening to leave a largely dry night with scattered cloud. Further showers are then expected to arrive from by dawn on Friday, leading to a mixture of sunny spells and scattered, occasionally heavy, showers for the afternoon.

It is expected to stay unsettled this weekend and on Monday, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in places. Temperatures should recover to nearer the average for the time of year over the weekend.

Surface water flooding could cause problems for motorists during Thursday morning’s rush hour, the Met Office said, while there was a “small chance” some communities could become cut off.

Torrential rain saw flooding hit parts of the Midlands on late Wednesday night, with some properties and roads inundated. A number of people needed rescuing from cars caught in floodwater in Nottingham and Warwickshire as the inclement weather moved across the country.

Weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, north Wales and the north-east and north-west of England.

The Met Office tweeted: “Amber and yellow warnings are in force for Thursday morning, so conditions on the roads will be treacherous for some with surface water flooding and intense rainfall.”

The Met Office said Chillingham in Northumberland saw nearly 1cm of rainfall in the space of an hour on Thursday morning.

The village had seen 73mm of rainfall over a 28-hour period – more than the 66.4mm average for the whole of June.

Elsewhere, Waddington in Lincolnshire saw nearly 40mm fall over a period of 14 hours, while over the same period Coleshill in Warwickshire saw 30mm fall and 31mm was seen at Astwood Bank in Worcestershire.

More than 90 flood warnings and alerts were in place across England.

Nottingham City Transport said many roads had been affected by standing water and floods while the Environment Agency said a number of people had to be rescued in the city after getting stuck driving through flood water.

Operations manager Kelly Golds tweeted: “So far tonight in #Nottingham 18 people have had to be rescued by emergency services after getting stuck driving through flood water. Just 30cm of fast flowing water is enough to move your car. #floodaware”

According to the Met Office, the wettest ever June for the UK as a whole was in 2012 when an average of 149mm of rain fell.

Mr Miall said this month’s rainfall so far was “still a long way off” breaking that record.

He explained that following a dry summer and winter river levels across the country were low, meaning much of the current flooding was surface water flooding that could potentially retreat quickly.