Shrewsbury roadworks suspended to let carnival revellers through

Contractors working for gas network Cadent have beat the clock to get Mardol Head open and ready for this Saturday’s event.

Balfour Beatty, who are working on behalf of Cadent, replacing ageing 1960s gas mains in Mardol Head and Shoplatch, raced against time to install the first lengths of brand new gas pipe in the ground.

The holes will be filled in and a temporary road surface laid to allow the carnival to go ahead. Cadent contractors will clear barriers away from the site and down tools, in time to resume work on Sunday. The road closure will be reinstated on Sunday.

Shrewsbury Carnival is a must-see event in the town’s summer calendar, raising thousands of pounds for charity. A parade of dazzling floats on this year’s theme of ‘Anything Goes’ will head out through the town at 2pm, followed by fun for all at the Quarry.

This year’s event promises something for everyone with music, dancing, a fun fair, bouncy castles and slides, food, trade and charity stalls the Whitefield Light Railway and much more.

Thank

Craig Horrocks, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains replacement programme in the West Midlands region, said: “While we can’t guarantee the weather, our contractors have been working their socks off to make sure Mardol Head and Shoplatch are open and ready for Saturday’s Carnival fun.

“We’d like to wish the carnival organisers all the best and we hope everyone has a great time. We would like to thank people for bearing with us while we install the new gas mains. The gas pipes we are laying now will be keeping local homes and businesses safe and warm for many carnivals to come.”

Advertising

The Shoplatch pocket park

With Shoplatch and Mardol Head closed to through traffic while the gas mains upgrade is underway, Shrewsbury BID have transformed Shoplatch into a ‘pocket park’ complete with artificial turf, deck chairs and giant games.

The pocket park was being temporarily taken down today to make way for the carnival but will be back up-and-running next week.

The gas mains replacement work is expected to take a further three weeks to complete. To keep staff and road users safe while the work is underway, Mardol Head and Shoplatch will need to remain closed to through traffic.

Advertising

Drivers who would normally travel through the Shoplatch route are advised to follow the signed alternative route from Abbey Foregate and Coleham Gyratory via Old Potts Way and the inner ring road.

Facelift

Access continues to be maintained for businesses, residents and emergency vehicles and all car parks are available. Businesses remain open as usual in Shoplatch, Mardol Head and all the town centre.

Once the new pipes are installed, Shropshire Council will continue a major facelift of the street’s paving, which has already transformed Pride Hill.

During the remaining gas mains replacement, High Street will be closed to through traffic, meaning inbound Wyle Cop, High Street and Shoplatch will be free from traffic.

There are changes to the Park & Ride (P&R) and some town centre bus services during the works.

Harlescott P&R service will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Chester Street.

Oxon P&R will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Frankwell (return).

Meole Brace P&R will not serve stops at High Street and Shoplatch.

Other buses serving the town centre will follow the official diversions and collect/drop off passengers within the town centre where they can.

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team 0161 703 1000.

To find out more about how Cadent replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses visit bettergaspipes.co.uk