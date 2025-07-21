Arrive Alive restores emergency lifeline to Albrighton community

The stolen defibrillator, which was funded by the local community to provide emergency life support in critical situations, left a vital gap in local emergency response. Recognising the urgency, Arrive Alive has now provided a replacement defibrillator and bleed control kit to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community is not compromised.

The new equipment was officially handed over alongside Albrighton & Cosford Community First Responders, who are trained volunteers working in partnership with West Midlands Ambulance Service to provide immediate care in medical emergencies.

Handover of defibrillator and bleed kit. Photo: Arrive Alive

Debbie Roscoe, Founder of Arrive Alive, said: “It’s deeply disappointing that such an essential piece of life-saving equipment was taken, but we are proud to ensure that the community of Albrighton has a publicly accessible defibrillator and bleed kit. Defibrillators can be the difference between life and death, and we’re grateful to everyone who continues to support Arrive Alive.”

Defibrillators and bleed control kits are crucial in the first few minutes of a medical emergency, significantly increasing the chances of survival before the arrival of an ambulance. Their presence in public spaces is a proven life-saving measure.

Arrive Alive remains committed to supporting first responders and communities across the UK by funding emergency medical equipment where it is most needed.