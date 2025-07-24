Nearly 100 properties across Newport and Albrighton affected by power cuts

At 1.15pm today (July 24), 80 properties in Albrighton were without power.

The outage was first reported to National Grid at 10.42am.

The power company estimated that the problem will be resolved by 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, 15 properties in Newport have experienced a power outage.

The power cut was first reported at around 11.21am.

National Grid expects power to be restored to all properties by 6pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.