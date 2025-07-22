Residents invited to 'Summer of Fun 'n' Flight' with action-packed programme at the RAF Museum in Cosford

The RAF Museum in Cosford is inviting residents to its 'Summer of Fun 'n' Flight' between July 19 and August 21, where visitors can explore an action-packed programme that is bursting with activities, games and exciting experiences.

Set against a backdrop of iconic RAF aircraft, an 'event village' in the heart of the RAF Museum will host a rolling calendar of family-friendly entertainment throughout the summer holidays.

Visitors can enjoy mini golf beneath aircraft wings. Picture: RAF Museum.

Among the highlights, visitors can play mini golf beneath aircraft wings, engage in epic laser tag battles, or enjoy giant garden games, including Jenga and Connect 4, at the open-air Garden Party.

Furthermore, nature lovers will be thrilled by live birds of prey displays, and for the brave, there’s even a chance to get up close and handle one under expert guidance.

Residents can enjoy displays of birds of prey at the RAF Museum's Summer of Fun 'n' Flight event. Picture: RAF Museum.

Visitors can also participate in the museum's wild and wacky Summer Game Show, where children and adults can test their trivia knowledge and take part in interactive quiz rounds, or put their detective skills to the test through the Summer Sleuth Trail, which promises a fun, clue-filled hunt across the facility.

Families can also step inside the RAF Museum itself and its giant hangars that are packed with iconic RAF aircraft and historic objects. The museum also boasts a flight simulator and an aviation-themed playground.

The RAF Museum's aviation-themed playground. Picture: RAF Museum.

The Summer of Fun ‘n Flight activities will rotate throughout the school break. Mini golf, laser tag, the Summer Sleuth Trail and the Garden Party are available throughout the programme.

Meanwhile, the birds of prey display and handling is available on August 2 and 3, August 16 and 17 and August 23 and 24. And the Summer Game Show is running between August 4 and 10.

Activities are priced from free to £5. Further information can be found here: rafmuseum.org/midlands.