Newport panto group prepare for 'most adventurous' show yet with Treasure Island

Newport-based amateur dramatics group Nova Pantomime is preparing for a swashbuckling two-weekend run of its 2026 pantomime.

Packed with laughs, songs, and all the traditional panto fun audiences know and love, the beloved story promises audiences an action-packed, pirate-filled journey filled with colourful characters and comic mishaps.

James Price, playing the show's dame, said: "We are very excited about this next production, it's full of fun and comedy and sing-along songs. The team have worked so hard on the production, which started back in August 2025.

"This panto is one of our most adventurous, with some brilliant stunts and true pantomime tradition, with lots of audience interaction."

Nova Pantomime was founded in 2022 by a passionate group of pantomime enthusiasts.

A spokesperson for the group said: "What started as a small idea between friends quickly grew into a fully established amateur dramatics group, bringing together performers, backstage crew, creatives and volunteers from across the area.

"Since our formation, the group has enjoyed great success with a number of well-loved productions, including Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin and Cinderella - each of which has been met with fantastic audience feedback and strong local support.

"We are incredibly proud to now add Treasure Island to our growing list of productions, continuing our tradition of colourful characters, catchy songs, slapstick comedy and classic pantomime fun."

Treasure Island will be performed at the Hinstock Memorial Hall from this Saturday (February 7) with multiple shows across two weekends.

Tickets (£5 for children and £7 for adults) are available online at novapanto.co.uk/tickets.