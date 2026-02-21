Juliet and Romeo will be on at Brilley Village Hall on Thursday, March 12 at 7.30pm.

With Lost Dog’s blend of dance, theatre and comedy this Juliet & Romeo reveals the real story behind Shakesepeare’s famous lovers.

It turns out they didn’t die in a tragic misunderstanding, they grew up and lived happily ever after. Well, they lived at least.

Now they’re 40ish, at least one of them is in the grips of a mid-life crisis, they feel constantly mocked by their teenage selves and haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for romantic love.

They have decided to confront their current struggles by putting on a performance – about themselves. Their therapist told them it was a terrible idea.

Brilley and Michaelchurch Village Hall doors will open at 7pm and the bar will be open for the Juliet and Romeo live performance which is suitable for anyone over 12.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children and everyone is asked to book in advance online at pay-brilley.co.uk.

For further enquiries call 01544 327227