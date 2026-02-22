New production of Shakespeare’s Othello to be screened to a Powys arts venue

Othello will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Wednesday, March 4 at 7pm and Saturday, March 7 at 2pm.

This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

Filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London especially for the big screen, this is ‘an electrifying star-studded Othello.’ (★★★★ Mail on Sunday)

Shakespeare’s Othello rages to life like never before in a ‘compelling’ (★★★★ Telegraph) new production starring David Harewood OBE (Homeland, Best of Enemies), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Detectorists), Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession, Masters of Sex), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob).

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse, Dr Semmelweis, The Grinning Man) with music by PJ Harvey.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a £1 administration fee.

Tickets are available at

https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873681023 or call the box office on 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk