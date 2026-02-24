Technicians needed to help with events at a Powys venue

This role is required when the hall is hired out and technical support is needed.

The responsibilities include assisting with the music and lighting aspects of events.

While training will be provided, the town council is looking for someone who is technically minded and has an interest in music.

The work will primarily be on weekends.

The technician would be paid £100 for the first four hours of work (minimum payment) and £10 per hour for each subsequent hour.

Payment would be made directly to the technician by the hirer.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond said they only currently have one technician.

She asked the council if they wanted to try and recruit someone or whether they would let people hiring out the Strand Hall do their own music and lighting.

Councillor Gwyn Davies said; “I don’t think we can let it become a free for all to anyone I think we should advertise for technicians. We have thousands of pounds of kit and in the past things have been broken or go missing.”

Members were happy to let an individual within the Young Farmers Club to do their technician work because he is experienced and skilled.

Mrs Hammond said they have advertised before and at one point they had four technicians but she said functions are normally on the weekends and it’s usually lads that are interested and they give their weekends up for £100.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “If we do not have a technician then we can’t offer that service.”

Members agreed to try and recruit new technicians.

Anyone interested in this opportunity, should contact the Town Council Clerk by calling 01982 551568 or email: clerk@builthwellstowncouncil.org.uk