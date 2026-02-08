The British Ironwork Centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry has revealed the artwork, which is being added to its Ironworks Faith Zone.

The intricately detailed sculpture is crafted entirely from scrap and recycled metal, and is positioned on a huge cross.

As with many of the centre's pieces it said the artwork is intended to be a thought-provoking sculpture.

The new sculpture at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

The first sculpture unveiled for the Faith Zone was Lord Ganesha, with Jesus Christ being the second addition.

The centre said it plans to continue developing all of the gods for the zone.

It added: "Christian faith centres on the belief that Jesus is the son of God, who is worshipped alongside God the Father, and the Holy Spirit, commonly referred to together as The Trinity.

"We want to deliver one single memory through our sculpture Faith Zone to symbolise that there is just one human race, and even though we may follow various religions, we are all one people and should care for and look after one another."

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, added: “We’ve spent two years preparing and perfecting this sculpture of Jesus Christ, as we know it will matter tremendously to our surrounding communities and our visitors."