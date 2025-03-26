British Ironwork Centre unveils spectacular sculpture to feature in new 'faith area'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The project has seen the centre create an enormous sculpture of Lord Ganesha the Hindu God - widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the bringer of good luck.

Ganesha is also known as the patron of the arts and sciences and the deva of intellect and wisdom.

The Ironworks say it is the largest Ganesha sculpture created from recycled materials in the UK and possibly right across the world, with its weight and size eclipsing its nearest rival in India which weighs only five tons, and is a fraction of the height.

The sculpture created by the British Ironwork Centre.

The Ironworks said its sculpture weighs eight tons and is more than double the height of its counterpart in India.

The spectacular sculpture being created.

The centre said it has created the sculpture for a new area of faith within the Ironworks sculpture park, addressing world faiths and religions.

The spectacular sculpture being created.

British Ironworks chairman Clive Knowles said: "Ganesha is the beginning of us recognising all faiths of the world, and we know every religion is equally important.

The spectacular sculpture being created.

"This new faith zone area within the park will address faith and race and how this affects individual opinions and behaviours throughout their lifetimes.

The spectacular sculpture being created.

"We are determined to do this respectfully and pay genuine homage to all world faiths.

The spectacular sculpture being created.

"We do however have an underlying message to also deliver, reminding everyone that regardless of our beliefs and faiths 'we are children of one world and we are all part of the same human family, inter reliant and interdependent on each other'. Peace, understanding and harmony is the overwhelming priority for us all."

Mr Knowles said the centre will be having an official blessing of the sculpture.

He said they would welcome help and support from temple leaders for the event and will be offering all Hindu temples the option of obtaining some free tickets for their members.

People can contact the centre for more details by calling 01691 610952 or emailing info@britishironworkcentre.co.uk.