Carabao Cup: Wolves v Brighton preview – Wolves facing injury nightmare

Following the defeat to Newcastle, Wolves’ tough fixture list only gets worse with a trip to face the Seagulls before a West Midlands derby at Villa.

Wolves failed to sign a senior centre-back in the transfer window, despite repeat attempts at bringing one in.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has revealed that 18-year-old recruit Bastien Meupiyou is injured, while issues with other players mean Santi Bueno is the only senior centre-back fit to start tomorrow night.

“There are certain areas in the squad where we can’t afford to pick up injuries at this moment,” O’Neil said.

“Obviously I’ll check how he is, but Dawson will probably be high risk for Wednesday. He put a lot in against Newcastle It’s a quick turnaround from Sunday to Wednesday and I wouldn’t have thought Dawson could play.

“Yerson has had a couple of issues with his calves off the back of the Colombia game and he did well to get through the Newcastle game.

“We were slightly concerned about Yerson going into the Newcastle game but he managed to get through it. It would be a big risk to put him out there against Brighton.