Ipswich v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira's side in strong position ahead of relegation clash

He found Wolves 19th in the Premier League when he was appointed in mid-December, with just nine points from 16 games and 40 goals conceded.

In Pereira's 14 games in charge since, Wolves have amassed 20 points, conceded just 18 goals and are now moving towards safety following Tuesday's 1-0 win over West Ham.

They are not mathematically over the line just yet, but with eight games remaining this season, they are creeping closer.

Tomorrow's Ipswich clash was originally set to be a high-pressure relegation scrap in which a Wolves win was vital, but their resurgence means they can now go to Portman Road knowing all they need to do is not give Ipswich an opportunity to get back into the race.

Avoid defeat and the coming weeks should take care of themselves - and the players are keen not to put too much pressure on the fixture.

"We're not looking at it as more than it is," Jorgen Strand Larsen said.

"It's a game, it will be the same going into Man City away, same going into Ipswich away.