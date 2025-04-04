Shropshire Star
Ipswich v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Wolves travel to Ipswich tomorrow in a crunch relegation clash.

By Liam Keen
Published
Rodrigo Gomes (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Rodrigo Gomes (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Vitor Pereira had two injury concerns in midweek, but has now been given a boost to his squad for tomorrow's game.

Rodrigo Gomes - 50% chance

Gomes last played on February 9 and has been struggling with an ongoing issue that kept him out of the squad for the midweek win over West Ham.

But the wing-back is now available for selection again and is likely to be in the squad.

