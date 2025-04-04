Wolves forward aiming to prove the doubters wrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The summer signing took his tally to 10 Premier League goals with the winner against West Ham on Tuesday, following his brace in the 2-1 victory at Southampton the game before.

Larsen believes he can still improve physically against big defenders, but feels he has proved his worth by helping Wolves secure back-to-back wins.

"The Premier League is like that," Larsen said of the battle against the Hammers.

"I feel it's something I need to improve, of course, but it goes up and down, it takes some time.

"Max (Kilman) and the other guys, they're giants. I'm big but they're bigger than me, so it's about finding what I can use against them to have an advantage.

"It's my first season, I can't expect to do everything perfect.