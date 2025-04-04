Wolves boss set to reach managerial milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Portuguese head coach, who joined Wolves in December, has amassed 20 points from 14 games to move Wolves nine points clear of the drop zone, putting them 10th in the current form table.

As a result, Pereira has a 42.9 per cent win record at Wolves, which is the highest top flight record for any Wolves boss since the 1960s.

However, for his 600th match, Pereira will have a touchline ban at Portman Road after picking up three yellow cards this season.

"600 matches across the world, filled with moments of great joy as well as challenges," Pereira said.

"Football is just like life—a world of intense emotions. It is an immense privilege to be in this great league, which I consider the best in the world, and to help Wolverhampton achieve its goals.

"These include securing our place in the Premier League while playing quality football and fostering a true sense of unity between the players, fans, club, and city.

"We take great pride in our work, restoring joy and a sense of belonging to our fantastic supporters."

Pereira has coached at 13 clubs across eight countries during his managerial career, with a record of 320 wins, 144 draws and 135 losses.

At Portuguese giants Porto he won back-to-back league titles, alongside a league and cup double at Greek side Olympiacos. He also won the league title in China in his career.

Pereira now turns his attention to tomorrow's trip to Ipswich, where Wolves will aim to create more daylight with the bottom three in their fight to stay in the Premier League.