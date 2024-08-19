Wolves Fans' Verdict v Arsenal: Promising signs but errors cost us

Cameron Smith

When looking at the game objectively, there are positives to take.

An away trip to one of the likely title contenders was always a far-from-ideal start, but as seen on far too many occasions last campaign, one too many defensive ‘lapses’ so to speak and a lack of cut throat nature in the final cost Wolves on the day.

The first goal is a prime example of this. I absolutely can’t argue with the quality of the delivery, however, it is worrying how easily we were undone by it.

Context has to be applied and a point made towards the fact that we were not necessarily ‘set’ back into our shape after dealing with the prior set piece. Still, the time and space given to Saka to float the ball into the box is extremely naive from a defensive standpoint for Wolves, with some unconvincing goalkeeping on top.

Similar thoughts are echoed regarding the second goal that came after our best period in the game. It is difficult to fault the impetus during this period, our period of dominance was not at all rewarded and conceded a ‘soft’ goal due to previously mentioned naiveties when closing down.

Attacking-wise, Cunha made a huge difference when he came on and arguably should have found himself on the scoresheet. It is clear to me however that we lack the sharpness, and the quick burst of speed needed to turn transition opportunities into real threats. We need players who can genuinely unsettle defenders, which was one of the recently departed Neto’s greatest strengths.

A frustrating day, but not a disheartening outcome against likely title contenders.

Liam Berry

Surprise surprise – although not really – Wolves lose on the opening day to Arsenal.

However, there were a lot of positives to take from the Wolves performance. The switch to a back four seems to suit our players, especially our attackers, and gives us more options going forward.

The only concern for me was Toti Gomes, I felt when he had the ball at his feet he didn’t seem comfortable. He has done really well for Wolves and has a lot to offer but playing centre-half in a four might not be his best position.

The stand-out for me – and I’m sure many people will say the same – has got to be Yerson Mosquera. I had a few question marks over how he would fare in the Premier League, but his league debut really impressed me. He looked comfortable on the ball, dealt with Kai Havertz very well and looked strong physically. An injury-free year for him and it will be one to remember for sure!

Despite the result, I think we can be optimistic for the season ahead. A couple of Premier League proven players are still needed in order for us to fully flourish, as at times Arsenal were easily able to pick our defence apart.

So hopefully Wolves can dip into the market and get some players in, whilst also offloading some deadwood, and we should be more than fine. I’m looking forward to the season ahead.

William Meddings

For the first goal, Saka was given way too much time and space to deliver a cross, and I must say I’m not sure what Sa was thinking of – he was miles away from claiming that ball.

I thought that we looked really bright going forward, with Ait-Nouri bringing his usual flair, and Strand Larsen coming close to getting a debut goal.

We forced some really good saves out of Raya, and made their defence look shaky at times. It was a shame to concede a second goal of course, especially considering the nature in which it went in.

Players have to react faster to the quick free kick, and you know what Saka is looking to do as soon as he gets the ball. It was made too easy for him to cut in, but Saka is good at what he does and it was quick thinking from Arsenal to get him into that position in the first place.

As O’Neil and Lemina have said in the press, there are a lot of positives to take from the performance, and so I wouldn’t read too much into the result.

Although, it has confirmed that we desperately need to sign another centre half, with Toti not having his best game in a back four.

Overall, with some more signings (hopefully) on the way, we gave a good enough account of ourselves to show that we will be a dangerous team to play against this season.

John Lalley

Each new season brings its levels of aspiration. Arsenal’s expectations limitless, ours a good deal more modest.

Resources set the agenda in this league; funding and expenditure unabated for some, belts being tightened for others. And so it proved in the initial stages at The Emirates. The Gunners immediately assumed control and could easily have added to the single goal that saw us having to chase the game.

It’s a difficult place for any visiting team to wrestle the initiative; Arsenal’s crisp passing, domination of possession and the sheer quality of their personnel offers the sternest of challenges.