Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna not thinking about Premier League miracle ahead of Wolves clash

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and top-scorer Liam Delap did the damage as Ipswich put a further dent in Bournemouth’s hopes of qualifying for Europe.

McKenna, whose side are still nine points adrift of 17th-placed Wolves who they play on Saturday, said: “We didn’t lose belief at any point.

“We know the odds are heavily stacked against us and have been heavily stacked against us all season.

“Wolves are the only team anywhere near us of the teams at the bottom of the league, and they’ve had good results lately.

“We know there is still a chance there but, honestly, our focus isn’t too much on talking about it.

“Our focus was on a nine-game block we had left and doing everything we can to play as well as we can and win as many of those games as we can. Beyond that, we can’t control it.

"If we beat Wolves on Saturday and then they win all their games, they’ll finish above us so we can only control what we can control and tonight is a good start.

“Every win this season is going to be and was going to be special for us, so it’s a special one again tonight.

“It is probably the performance I am really proud of, individually and as a team how we went about it.

“When you wait quite a while for a win, which can happen for us in this league, you really find out about the character of the individuals and the character of the group.

“The performance tonight shows how together everyone is and how everyone’s still working and we got our reward.”