"To see the passion drives us" - Wolves match-winner hails Molineux win

The striker's 10th goal of the season handed Wolves an important win over West Ham at Molineux, but it was the loud atmosphere spurred on by Pereira that got the team through the final minutes of the match.

And Larsen says that passion drives the players during games.

"The team has it in us, but we couldn't really get it out in a positive way in the beginning of the season," Larsen said.

"It has nothing to do with the staff that were here.

"They had a tough ending of the last season when I wasn't here and then to start and rebuild, it's difficult when you have those tough games we had. That really hurt them.