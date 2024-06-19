Exclusive: Figure revealed for Wolves' season ticket renewals

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x90kr5g

Supporters reacted furiously to the price rices for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, with more than 15,000 signatures on a petition against the hikes.

Chairman Jeff Shi then agreed to scrap the huge rises for under-14s and freeze adult prices for 2025/26 after meeting with supporters.

Now, the Express & Star can reveal that 90 per cent of the 22,500 season ticket holders have renewed for next season – in comparison to 95 per cent for the 2023/24 campaign.