Shropshire Star
Close

Exclusive: Figure revealed for Wolves' season ticket renewals

90 per cent of Wolves season ticket holders have renewed for next season despite backlash over prices.

Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Wolves fans (Getty)
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x90kr5g

Supporters reacted furiously to the price rices for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, with more than 15,000 signatures on a petition against the hikes.

Chairman Jeff Shi then agreed to scrap the huge rises for under-14s and freeze adult prices for 2025/26 after meeting with supporters.

Now, the Express & Star can reveal that 90 per cent of the 22,500 season ticket holders have renewed for next season – in comparison to 95 per cent for the 2023/24 campaign.

Similar stories
Most popular