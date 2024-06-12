Wolves sign record multi-year sponsorship deal

The partnership is the biggest in the club’s history and will see the DEBET logo feature on the front of Wolves’ playing and training kits for the next two seasons.

“This is a historic deal for DEBET and everyone is already excited for next season to begin and to see the branding on the shirts and throughout the stadium," said Alan Alger, spokesperson for DEBET.

“Wolves is a prestigious club and everyone at DEBET is proud to be part of the biggest principal partner deal the club has ever signed.”

Launched in 2019, DEBET have become one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing gaming platforms and offer an array of sports betting and casino gaming products.

Alan Alger, spokesperson for DEBET and Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones

Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones said: “We are delighted to announce this record partnership between Wolves and DEBET.

“Since our discussions began, we’ve been impressed with their professional approach, and their appointment of knowledgeable individuals, who will be dedicated to making sure this partnership is a success.

“We look forward to working with DEBET over the next two seasons to grow the presence of both brands internationally.”

The deal will run for two seasons, before Premier League clubs voluntarily withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts at the end of the 2025/26 season.