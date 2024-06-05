England major tournaments: Every player to make the cut from Wolves, West Brom & Aston Villa

There looks set to be two West Midlands inclusions in the squad - with Villa duo Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa in line to be included.

They will be the latest two players to be selected for a major tournament.

But how many have come before them and who are they?

In total, from our clubs, Villa, Wolves and Albion, just eight players have been selected for squads in the European Championships.

In the World Cup, that number is up at 29.

Who has had the most players represent their country by being selected for a major tournament?

Check out our full run down of the players involved in squads at major tournaments.

European Championships

2020 (Played in 2021)

Villa - Tyrone Mings/Jack Grealish

Albion - Sam Johnstone

Jack Grealish made the most significant contribution in the competition - turning out five times.

Just one came from the start - but he made huge impacts from the bench, most notably having a hand in Harry Kane's goal in the win over Germany.

Elsewhere, Tyrone Mings played three times, twice from the start while Johnstone did not make an appearance.

2004

Villa - Darius Vassell

Vassell was one of England's main substitutes in the competition - coming off the bench four times.

Euro 2000

Villa - Gareth Southgate/Gareth Barry

It was a limited contribution from the two players selected in 2000.

Barry was one of four players to not play a single minute - while Southgate played just nine minutes as a sub.

Euro 1996

Villa - Gareth Southgate

Southgate played a major role for two reasons in the home tournament.

He started all five of England's games - and most famously missed in the semi-final penalty shoot-out.

Euro 1992