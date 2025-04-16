Liam Keen comment: Vitor Pereira still improving players as Wolves continue remarkable winning run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Victory over Spurs secured a fourth consecutive Premier League win for the first time in Wolves' history, and the first in the top flight since 1972.

It means Wolves mathematically avoiding relegation should be nothing more than a formality in the coming weeks.

Potential realised

Wolves have a number of talented players, but for much of the season they have struggled to get the best out of them.

Vitor Pereira, to his huge credit, has improved a lot of individuals at Wolves and helped others make a mark on the team.

During this time, Rayan Ait-Nouri has been bubbling under. The immensely talented 23-year-old has not quite reached the heights of previous seasons and inconsistency has crept in.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

But after scoring within 85 seconds against Spurs at Molineux - Wolves' quickest ever Premier League goal - the Algerian international went on to have one of his best games of the season.

Playing positively was the key and Ait-Nouri charged forward at will, made overlapping runs, took players on and whipped crosses in. He then went on to assist Jorgen Strand Larsen's goal.

Despite Ait-Nouri's season being slightly underwhelming, considering how good he can be, his statistics this campaign do not make for quite as bad reading.