Telford teen gears up for third Martial Arts World Championships

Franklin began his martial arts journey at just four years old and has since developed a remarkable range of skills across Brazilian jiu‑jitsu, kickboxing, Kobudo (traditional weaponry), and Wado-Ryu karate. He has already earned multiple medals in both national and international competitions, establishing himself as a versatile young athlete in the sport.

His previous appearances at the World Championships saw him achieve podium finishes across multiple categories. This year, he’s aiming to build on that success with a rigorous training schedule leading up to the Swansea event.

Franklin with multiple podium finishes two Gold Medals and five Silver Medals at the ICO 4 Nations Swansea 13 April 2025. Photo: Jessica Carpenter

The 2025 World Championships will take place from October 16-19 at the Swansea International Arena and will host competitors from all over the world. Franklin will compete in the junior male divisions across his martial arts disciplines in multiple categories.

World Championships 2024 in Frankfurt representing England with 3 Silver medals

Franklin who trains at Kyushinkai Martial Arts in Telford says he’s focused not just on winning, but also on pushing his limits and gaining experience against some of the world’s top young martial artists.