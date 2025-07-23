Dylan Allen-Hadley in the goals again as AFC Telford draw

Winger Allen-Hadley has not yet been signed up by the Bucks ahead of the new National League North campaign.

But the March signing from Alvechurch, who started in May's play-off final victory, is making his mark for Kevin Wilkin's side in the off-season.

He netted an equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half against a team of Villa youngsters at SEAH Stadium on Tuesday night.

The youthful visitors led from the 17th minute before Allen-Hadley's intervention from the spot after he was felled in the penalty area. Jimmy Armson had earlier cracked the upright after good work from Rhys Hilton.

Villa then hit the crossbar in the closing stages.

Wilkin named two trialists in his starting line-up, including a goalkeeper as No.1 Brandon Hall missed out due to the birth of his daughter. The other trialist was a midfielder. A further four were introduced from the bench.

The draw followed Saturday's 1-0 victory at neighbours Shifnal, via Oliver Cawthorne's goal.

The Bucks face Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday, but the friendly is behind-closed-doors due to recent work on the pitch at SEAH Stadium. Telford then welcome Hednesford Town next Tuesday, after that clash was reversed.