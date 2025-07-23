Wolves' Marshall Munetsi relishing first full season at Molineux

The Zimbabwe international became an immediate regular under Vitor Pereira and was credited with getting helping Jorgen Strand Larsen finding his rich vein of form when Wolves needed it the most.

His off the ball work and stamina have been hailed as exceptional, but the 29-year-old knows there is still plenty to improve on.

"When I came everybody welcomed me with open arms, so now it’s my time to really feel at home," said Munetsi.

"To start (pre-season) with the team is very important, you start with them from zero.

"Going into the season we’ll have goals as a team, but also individually we want to improve from what we delivered last season."

Marshall Munetsi of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates(Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves have lost Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri respectively, but Munetsi is confident the squad can adapt and be successful.

"It’s getting combinations, understanding each other. We have lost a couple of important players who were starting in the first 11, so now we have to get to know each other better.

"The players coming in, the players already here, the academy players who’ve been promoted – this is the perfect time to understand what we need to implement and to check the good things we did last season.

"We had a couple of good runs, so I think we can continue pushing from there.

"It’s been more about the structure – to have a good identity for the team."

Wolves face Stoke City this weekend and RC Lens next Wednesday before flying to Spain to face Girona.

They will then finish their pre-season programme squaring off against Celta Vigo at Molineux.