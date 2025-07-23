Four things that stood out in Shrewsbury’s pre-season defeat to Bolton

After four consecutive victories to start the summer, Salop were given a reality check as Wanderers beat them 5-2 at the Croud Meadow.

The visitors led by three at half-time as Thierry Gale, Daeshon Lawrence and Josh Dacres-Cogley netted in the first 45.

Callum Stewart made it 3-1 only for a Sam Stubbs own goal and Max Conway to make it five for Steven Schumacher’s side. Salop youngster Will Gray then added a late consolation with the last kick of the game. But what stood out from a strange evening at the Meadow?

Callum Stewart

One of the questions most fans will be asking this season is where are the goals going to come from.

Callum Stewart of Shrewsbury Town

Well, if Stewart’s pre-season form is anything to go by, then they will come from him. He has now scored four times this summer, and his latest goal was a well-taken header from close range after a delightful George Nurse cross.