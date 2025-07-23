Skipper Charlie Home impressed with Shropshire during Cheshire draw in NCCA Championship

Shropshire collected 11 points and Cheshire 10 after a rain-affected three days at Whitchurch.

Shropshire put 312-9 on the board in their first innings, before bowling out Cheshire - at one stage 68-7 - for 226. Shropshire were 122-2 in their second innings when the teams shook hands out on the draw just after 5pm on the final day.

With six of the players who played for Shropshire in the recent NCCA Trophy final unavailable, it meant opportunities for several others and they made the most of their chance to impress.

Wem opener Harry Chandler hit two half-centuries, Amrinder Brar top-scored in the first innings, Ollie Parton made a useful contribution on his first-team debut with the bat, while George McCormick excelled by taking five wickets in his first Championship appearance.

Skipper Home said: “We’ve had a fantastic three days against a Cheshire side renowned as being strong year on year. To come out on the better side of a draw was a great effort.

“The lads who came in performed well, showed their ability and really warranted their selection, so it was impressive.

“Harry Chandler’s had a great season in the Shropshire League and he continued his fine form. He played for the county a few years back and now to be knocking on the door and to get another chance and perform well, I’m really pleased for him.

Wem opener Harry Chandler hit half-centuries in both innings for Shropshire against Cheshire at Whitchurch

“Amrinder Brar’s a proven cricketer in the Birmingham League, so for him to want to play for Shropshire is fantastic. He bolstered our batting and showed real class.

“Ollie Parton’s a young lad at university. We had just lost three quick wickets when he went out to bat, so for him to get nearly 50 was important. He steadied the ship and allowed us to get up to a total where we secured three batting points.

“I’m also really pleased for George McCormick. He’s shown a lot of determination by playing a lot of games for the Shropshire Academy side and it shows what that can do for you. He bowled beautifully.

“George played a few Twenty20 Cup matches this season, but I think he favours the red ball more than the white ball and you could see that. He was moving it around with real skill and ended up bowling 18 overs for 5-33.

"He will take pride in that as it was against a few players he knows from playing his club cricket for Chester Boughton Hall.”

Ollie Parton in action for Shropshire against Cheshire this week

Only 25 overs were bowled on the opening day with Shropshire, having been asked to bat, closing on 91-2 after recovering well from 24-2.

Chandler and Brar impressively picked up where they left off the following morning, both quickly completing half-centuries during a fine third-wicket partnership of 120.

Chandler departed for 57, from 108 balls, which included a six and six fours, with Barnt Green skipper Brar soon following him back to the pavilion for 61, including a six and eight fours, from 87 deliveries.

After being reduced from 144-2 to 154-5, Shifnal all-rounder Parton then hit 47, sharing a stand of 66 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Ben Lees (24).

Another useful partnership followed as Joe Stanley (39) and Ben Roberts (27) combined to put on 60 for the eighth wicket as Shropshire closed their 90 overs on 312-9.

Andy Dufty (4-81), Sam Grant (3-62) and Luke Young (2-51) shared the wickets for Cheshire.McCormick, who lives in Whitchurch, made a dream start with the ball on his Championship debut, taking a wicket in the very first over of the Cheshire reply, and it was the start of something special for the seamer as he soon helped himself to a five-wicket haul, which included the wicket of Ed Wade for 26.

Young (44) and visiting captain David Wainwright (34), facing his former club, led a revival from 68-7, putting on 69 for the eighth wicket as Cheshire, having started the final day on 110-7, still 202 runs adrift, dug in to pass the follow-on target of 163 as they eventually totalled 226.

That owed much to the efforts of Grant, batting at 10, who struck 69 and shared in a last-wicket partnership of 72 with Dufty.

McCormick led the way with the ball, taking 5-33 from 18 overs, while Roberts (3-43) and Stanley (2-65) also played their part.Shropshire progressed to 122-2 from 28 overs in their second innings as Chandler, who hit 56 from 78 balls, including eight fours, and Seb Scott (38no) put on 109 for the first wicket.

Shropshire are soon back in action with their second three-day match in Western Division Two against Dorset at Wimborne starting on Sunday.

"It’s a quick turnaround, but we’re looking forward to it,” said Home.