Wolves boss praises 'mentally strong' squad after another victory

A clinical 4-2 win over Spurs moved Wolves up to 16th in the Premier League for the first time this season and extended their unbeaten run to five games with four consecutive victories.

Larsen netted his fifth in four games at the weekend and his head coach is delighted with the work he is doing with the team - and Wolves' resilience at keeping Spurs at bay.

"Larsen is a team player who has quality," Pereira said.

"For a striker, we want goals, but he also works a lot to help the team.

"He's a team worker.

"Mentally we are in good shape, we are strong.

"We feel we can win, we can compete with the other teams.