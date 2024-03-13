How can Wolves plug the gaps left in their attack?

With four of the club’s five senior attackers sidelined with injury, Gary O’Neil may need to get creative with his team selection, unless he is delivered any good news on the injury front.

Here, we take a look at three options the head coach could explore going into Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

The defender played a big role in Wolves’ win over Fulham at the weekend by scoring the opening goal and putting in an impressive display.

Ait-Nouri featured at left-back, left-wing-back, striker and on the right wing during the game, as Wolves won 2-1 at Molineux. Now, heading into the Coventry game, Ait-Nouri may need to be utilised further forward from the start.

The 22-year-old is known for his dribbling ability and speed, making him a dangerous attacking force.