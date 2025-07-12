'Leader' Toti Gomes looking to build on important Wolves role

Gomes made his Premier League debut back in January 2022 and has gone on to be an indispensable member of the squad.

His form on the pitch has mirrored his maturity off it, with the 26-year-old relishing more of a leadership role in the side.

“Each year it has been more and more. Of course, a few leaders that left. But now we need to look at the players that are here, and we need to step up as well," said Gomes.

"I think I'm one of those players, not just me, the other guys that are in the team too like Jose Sa, Doherty as well. I think we need to step up, give some examples, and help everybody to integrate in the team.

“It’s a big responsibility, but a proud moment, a good moment when you are one of the captains for the team, it shows the respect that they're giving to you and using the armband shows you need to show some respect and try to be one of the leaders from the team.”

Toti said learning from former captain Conor Coady has helped him become the leader he is today.

“I was always someone that likes to talk on the pitch, on the training ground, but I didn't have a big voice before, and I learned that.

"I remember the first captain that I had, Conor Coady, he was always telling me, especially us being centre backs, we need to have the voice.

“We are the players at the back, and we see the whole game in front of us.

"So, we need to have the voice, and it's very important, the communication – having someone like that in the team is going to help you. Having someone that's going to talk with you, right or left instructions, it's always good.”

