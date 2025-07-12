11 of the best-rated beer gardens in Shropshire to enjoy a pint in as heatwave hits

Little sounds more appealing than a pint or Aperol spritz in a sun-trapped beer garden in such heat.

So as we head into this third heatwave this summer, we have rounded up just a few of the county's best beer gardens to enjoy a drink in.

Each has more than a 4.5 star rating on Google.

Here's what customers had to say about these pubs and beer gardens.

The Mill at Leighton

The Mill at Leighton. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Mill at Leighton in Shrewsbury has a rating of 4.8 stars from 361 Google reviews. One customer said: “The staff are tremendous, super friendly and helpful. The range of beers is good and food is bloody fantastic. We both had the brisket burger and it was one of the best I’ve had cooked perfectly pink. Loved the seasoned fries too. Highly recommend this place.”

The Blue Pig

The Blue Pig. Photo: Toby Neal

The Blue Pig in Telford has a rating of 4.5 stars from 169 Google reviews. One customer said: “Such a lovely pub, full of character and spotlessly clean. Situated right next to a lake complete with swans and ducks, it's a really relaxed setting and a very welcoming atmosphere. Well worth a visit, and I was made to feel very welcome indeed!”

Black Swan