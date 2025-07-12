Steve Bull: Wolves will be in for a gruelling pre-season

When I used to play, not many players were on the international scene and we were all back on the same day doing fitness tests.

Now, it's totally different and some players hardly get a break at all! That makes it a strange start to pre-season with some players getting more of a rest.

I hope they recharged well during the break because they deserved it and it will be a tough pre-season, particularly with the heat we are experiencing.

But the players have got to get themselves into peak physical condition and be ready for the first game of the season.