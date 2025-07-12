Liverpool to pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Preston friendly

The match at Deepdale will be the Reds’ first since former Wolves forward Jota and his brother were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

There will be a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ prior to the 3pm kick-off and Preston will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters, Liverpool said.

A minute’s silence will then be observed, with digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen and on pitchside LED boards.

Players from both teams will wear black armbands, Liverpool said.

The pre-match programme will also feature written tributes to Jota and Silva.

On Friday night the club announced Jota’s squad number of 20 would be retired across all levels in honour of the Portuguese. The decision was made after consultation with his wife Rute Cardoso and his family, Liverpool said.

Many of Liverpool’s players attended the brothers’ funerals in Gondomar, Portugal, last Saturday.

Liverpool are also scheduled to face AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan at the end of this month.