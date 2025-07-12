Wolves defender Matt Doherty revelling in Portugal pre-season camp

Wolves begin a gruelling ten day training camp in the Algarve before returning to England and then jetting off to Spain.

But the 33-year-old is relishing the prospect of pre-season and is determined to keep his spot in the side.

“I do love pre-season really, because you obviously get to work for a period of time on things that you just don’t get to do in season," said Doherty.

"You work on your fitness, your body changes, you get yourself into great condition, so I’m looking forwards to that part of it.

“Then we’ll have new players we’ll be working with, the manager will have new ideas for how he wants to play next season, so for me, pre-season is a time to get better.

"It’s the time to improve tactically and physically, and a good pre-season goes a long way to starting the season well.”

The Republic of Ireland international excelled in his change of position last season under Vitor Pereira, moving from right wing-back to right centre-back.

It's a role he sees himself playing for the rest of his career.

“I think everybody will know me as a wing-back, just because of everything that I’ve managed to do in that position before, so I think people will always be like, ‘How do you find the new position?’ But I always wanted to finish in that centre-back position.

“I was a centre-back growing up and then just got shifted to right-back because I had a bit of an attacking mentality, so centre-back was always in my plan and in my head anyway, it was just actually getting a manager to see it in me and do it. It’s just worked out now and it’s something that I’m grateful the manager had the vision to see straight away.

“He did it immediately after coming in. I haven’t even trained in the wing-back position since the first day of training that he came in. Straight away he swapped me and Nelson and I haven’t been on the wing since, so he obviously saw something in me and it’s worked out.”

Doherty is looking forward to Pereira's first pre-season as head coach and what different training methods he will adopt.

“It will be interesting to see how the manager and his coaching staff approach the pre-season, and how pre-season is for them, because everybody knows it's pretty important going into a new season.

“If you can get your pre-season right, you get off to a good start in the league and it can make all the difference.”