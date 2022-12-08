Julen Lopetegui: Wolves are interested in Matheus Cunha and Felipe

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Reports emerged on Sunday that Wolves were in talks for the Atletico Madrid players as Lopetegui looks to boost his squad in the January transfer window.

Now, the head coach has confirmed Wolves are interested in the pair but that they still need to strike a deal.

On forward Cunha, Lopetegui said on Spanish radio: “We have several open options and he is one of them. In football, until you close the operations, they are all up in the air”.

On defender Felipe, Lopetegui added: ”He is a player that we like but at the moment there is no closed operation. We have to create a good group, convince those who are there that they can improve their performance and with the help of those who come, build a stronger group."

Wolves currently sit bottom of the Premier League and managed just eight goals from 15 games before the World Cup break.

Although Lopetegui knows he has a difficult task on his hands, he believes the squad is capable of improving and is targeting the January window as an opportunity to add quality.

When asked about the club being bottom of the league, he said: “It is the reality of the team at the moment, as it is also that we have many games to turn around and be able to save that situation.

"It's not going to be easy. There is a lot of equality between 12-13 Premier teams and we will try to speed up the winter market where we need alternatives and new players.

“We are already on the Premier train with enthusiasm and desire. There are Spanish and Portuguese players and some logically are with the national team. Little by little, the players who come from abroad are arriving and getting to know the players and making contact with the team and the group."

After being sacked by Sevilla, Lopetegui originally turned down the chance to manage Wolves due to his father's ill health, before having a change of heart weeks later.

When asked how the pressure compares managing in England, in comparison to Spain, he added: “The pressure exists everywhere. You live differently. Wolverhampton is a team that has competed at a high level for a few years.