Liam Keen analysis: Wolves making history for the wrong reasons in a game of two halves

The answer from most Wolves fans is not hard to predict, and understandably so. Particularly when you consider this is the first time Wolves have lost their opening four league matches for the first time in their long history.

But looking at the defeat to Newcastle objectively, there were plenty of reasons to be positive in the opening 20 minutes.

Wolves played their best football of the season so far and started extremely quickly - almost scoring instantly when Tolu Arokodare knocked down a long ball for Rodrigo Gomes, who had a clear sight of goal but had his effort deflected wide.

From the resulting corner Hwang Hee-chan forced Nick Pope into a good save and with Wolves on top, R.Gomes had another big chance that he dragged wide.

Vitor Pereira surprised us all with his formation change and team selection - it was a brave call that saw his wing-backs swap sides and two summer signings given starts, but it was working.

Joelinton and Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

R.Gomes and Hugo Bueno were dangerous on both flanks and Arokodare was a nuisance for the Newcastle defence by holding the ball up, using his size and strength to his advantage and finding his team-mates when the ball was knocked into him.

Wolves were mixing it up as well. They often used long balls but were also keen to play when they had the ball at their feet and an excellent Emmanuel Agbadou pass released Hwang Hee-chan down the right, who saw his low cross cut out just before it reached Arokodare at the far post.