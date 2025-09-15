Multiple fire crews rush to scene of crash in Bridgnorth where pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A442 near Mill Street at around 3.15pm.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington stations to the scene.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, land ambulance and police teams also attended.

West Mercia Police said a car collided with a pedestrian at "low speed". Reports from the fire service said the car also collided with "road furniture".

The driver of the car, a woman, and a male pedestrian were assessed for injuries not believed to be serious.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers arrived to find one vehicle had collided with a pedestrian and they remained at the scene to manage the traffic and assist other emergency services."

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson added: "We’re currently in attendance at a low speed road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A442, Bridgnorth after receiving a call at 3.15pm.

"An ambulance, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a paramedic officer responded to the scene. The driver of the car, a woman, and a male pedestrian are currently being assessed but their injuries are not believed to be serious. The air ambulance has since cleared from the scene."



The AA's Traffic News website reported slow and blocked traffic due to the collision.

It stated the scene of the collision as the A442 Cann Hall Road Southbound between the entrance to Bridgnorth Cemetery and the B4363 Wolverhampton Road.

It said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A442 Cann Hall Road Southbound between Bridgnorth Cemetery entrance and B4363 Wolverhampton Road (Brandon Arms Roundabout)."

One person was assisted from a vehicle by fire crews. Firefighters made the vehicle safe and assisted paramedics.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.44pm.