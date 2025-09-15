Vitor Pereira calls for patience amid fight to turn Wolves' season around

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points after four consecutive defeats and next face a huge home game against newly-promoted Leeds.

Following their latest loss to Newcastle, Pereira called for patience and was firm that his record at Wolves proves he will get the team back on track.

"For the supporters, the message is very clear from me," Pereira said.

"If I have time with my team, for sure I will increase the level of this team.

"A lot of players went out and others came in, some came a month ago and others at the end of the market.

"Last season I proved that I can increase the level of the team, me and my staff, and I will do it again.

"Last season we had defeats for four games in a row, but we never lost our focus, we never lost our way to improve mentally and tactically.