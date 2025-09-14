'Rare for a young man of that age' - High praise for AFC Telford teen keeper after Wolves loan

The loan signing of Gracey, who is just 17, was confirmed on the morning of the second qualifying round tie against Harriers at SEAH Stadium.

The Bucks have endured uncertainty between the sticks so far this season and 6ft 5ins Gracey, who moved to Wolves from his native Northern Ireland, was a fourth goalkeeper used in nine competitive games so far this term. Brandon Hall is nursing a broken wrist while another young goalkeeper, Alfie Brooks, left Telford for Wolves' academy last month. The Bucks had to use midfielder Jimmy Armson in goal for much of the recent 3-2 success over Peterborough Sports.

In Gracey, though, Wilkin believes there could be a real star of the future.

"He came to my attention towards the end of last season," said Telford boss Wilkin after his side prevailed 3-1 against Harriers. "I saw him play in a game at Kidderminster for Wolves, and he was amazing in that game.

"We've been discussing the possibility of a loan. For a seventeen-year-old, the maturity he shows and the responsibilities he's taken on board… I don't want to get ahead of it for him, but at the age he is and the stature that he carries, the confidence that he carries is rare for a young man of that age.

"I've little doubt, hopefully he stays injury-free and I'm sure he's going to go on to have a fantastic career.

"If we can be a small part of that in his learning and his experience, then it's a nice fit for both Telford and for Wolves.”

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin celebrates his side's FA Cup progression with victory over Kidderminster Harriers. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

Gracey even played a role in his new side's late third in the dramatic win over 10-man Kidderminster with a commanding punch to ease pressure.

Telford were good value for a first victory in the competition of Wilkin's three-year tenure and first since 2020.

The Bucks chief led former club Brackley Town to the second round on two occasion during his long-term stint in Northamptonshire.

He hopes Monday lunchtime's third qualifying draw can produce another home tie for Telford and some long-awaited progression in the competition.

Wilkin added: "I've not had a great FA Cup record here. It's a tough competition to do well in at any club. I've been lucky enough to experience reasonable runs in it and know what that brings to a club, both financially and from a coverage perspective as well. It would be nice for us to try to achieve that this season.

"The lads deserve a fantastic pat on the back and hopefully the draw is kind to us. It would be nice to have another home tie. We want to try to progress in the competition."