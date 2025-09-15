Rogue Telford landlord's firm hit with £68,000 fine after gas safety certificates were falsified

First 4 Let, based in Haybridge Road, Telford, is no longer trading, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (September 12).

But the firm belonged to Satinderjit Singh Thiara, who had faced several Telford & Wrekin Council prosecutions.

In June 2019 he was fined for creating false tenancies to avoid paying council tax on empty properties.

In February 2021, he and co-director Nachhattar Singh Thiara, both of Calcutts Road, Jackfield, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court and were convicted of failing to produce documents when requested to do so by Telford & Wrekin Council. These included information on tenants and gas safety records.

Satinderjit Singh Thiara also received a caution for three offences brought by the Health and Safety Executive, which his company was also charged with.

Ms Rosalind Emsley-Smith, prosecuting on behalf of the Health and Safety Executive, said it related to three matters dating back to 2018.