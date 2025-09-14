Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as two get 5/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Newcastle.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
Despite the defeat, Johnstone did well and did himself no harm of keeping his place. A superb save at 0-0 kept Wolves in the game.
Solid: 7
Hugo Bueno
Bueno put in a strong display on the right and left wing-back positions throughout the 90 minutes and was a good option going forward.
Strong: 7
Emmanuel Agbadou
Another Agbadou error and another goal conceded - the defender played a big role in Wolves losing this game.
Mistakes: 5
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera was given a big chance from the start and had some OK moments, but he was very erratic and seemingly had a mistake in him at every turn.
Erratic: 5