Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as two get 5/10

Sam Johnstone

Despite the defeat, Johnstone did well and did himself no harm of keeping his place. A superb save at 0-0 kept Wolves in the game.

Solid: 7

Hugo Bueno

Bueno put in a strong display on the right and left wing-back positions throughout the 90 minutes and was a good option going forward.

Strong: 7

Emmanuel Agbadou

Another Agbadou error and another goal conceded - the defender played a big role in Wolves losing this game.

Mistakes: 5

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera was given a big chance from the start and had some OK moments, but he was very erratic and seemingly had a mistake in him at every turn.

Erratic: 5