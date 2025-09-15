Woman who punched, bit and spat at her wife is given 'last chance' by court

Jade Evans, 25, of Woodside, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where she was sentenced after pleading guilty to two section 47 assaults, and two section 39 assaults.

Caroline Harris, prosecuting, said the incidents took place in January and April of this year.

The court was told that Evans had carried out the assaults on her wife, driven by jealousy.

In one incident on January 22 she became angry after the victim had taken a call from an ex-partner and pushed her against a fridge, bit her, and punched her in the face.

Ms Harris said Evans had gone off for a walk to calm down, but returned and the violence persisted, this time punching the victim and splitting her lip, and spitting on her.

Other incidents took place in January where the victim was pulled by her hair, had a mobile phone thrown at her, and was again punched.