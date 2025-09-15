Person airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after crash on major road near Newtown

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A483 between Newtown and Dolfor at around 1pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a blue Mitsubishi ASX was involved in the collision. Officers are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended to a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A483 between Newtown and Dolfor at around 1pm.

"The collision involved a blue Mitsubishi ASX and resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital with injuries described as life threatening.

"The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and reopened at around 4.30pm.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage that could assist their enquiries. If you have information that could help, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can get in touch with police here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.