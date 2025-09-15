Police have hailed the sentences of Wayne Price, Andrew Baker, Thomas Nutt, Ryan Taylor, Neil Shelvin, Christopher Downes and Dean Rogerson who were handed jail terms of more than 25 years combined at Shrewsbury Crown Court this afternoon (Monday, September 15, 2025).

Ringleader Price, aged 32 and of Lower Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury; Nutt, aged 27 and, of Bridgnorth Road, Broseley, and Baker all pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to steal. Father-of-two Baker, aged 36 and of Lovell Close, Shifnal, also pleaded guilty to a count of handling stolen goods.

Shelvin, aged 31 and of Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal; Downes, aged 35 and of Harper Avenue, Wolverhampton; Taylor, aged 32 and of Hayward Parade, Telford, and Rogerson, aged 33 and of Wilkinson Avenue, Telford, all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

Andrew Baker, Thomas Nutt, Wayne Price, Dean Rogerson, Neil Shelvin and Ryan Taylor were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their roles in a multi-million pound rural crime conspiracy. Picture: West Mercia Police

Price was jailed for nine years, Baker and Nutt for four years and five months each, Rogerson for three years and one month, Taylor for two years and six months, Shelvin for one year and two months and Downes for seven months.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We are pleased with the sentence given to these men today by the judge, as this type of crime has a huge impact on our rural communities.

“We hope this sentence sends a strong message to anyone involved in this type of criminality that we take rural crime incredibly seriously and will investigate and do everything to ensure offenders are put before the courts.

“Today’s sentences were only able to happen thanks to our local communities who continue to report these crimes to us, as well as working with us in helping to identify potential suspects.

“I would continue to encourage communities to take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime. People can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free community messaging service, to keep up to date with the work local policing teams are doing in their area.

“There’s lots of information on things you can do to help prevent rural crime on our website, and I’d encourage anyone who is a victim to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

Chief Inspector Matthew Price, from Dyfed-Powys Police, added: “This was a great piece of joint investigative work carried out by two forces into an organised crime group who thought they could target rural areas to commit numerous offences.

“While a number of teams were involved in the investigation, I would like to highlight the work of our Crime Scene Investigation team whose work was instrumental in identifying the gang’s ring-leader, and the seventeen Dyfed-Powys officers who travelled across the border to support West Mercia in arresting the offenders.

“This investigation highlights the importance of neighbouring police forces working together to tackle cross-border crime, and that collaboration and partnerships result in the best outcomes for our communities.”

To learn about ways to protect property, land and livestock visit westmercia.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rc/rural-crime/rural-crime-prevention/