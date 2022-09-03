Steve Bull: Wolves have had a brilliant window but it's time for results

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

As they say – out with the old and in with the new.

That’s not a slight on Dendoncker or Boly, because they have done well for our club and I wish them well in their new ventures.

But let’s see what the new boys have got now. Fresh faces and fresh legs can help the club turn a corner.

I wish we had brought the new players in two months ago so they could have had pre-season together, rather than waiting until we’re five games into the season.

I just hope it isn’t too late. You can lose a season at the start just as much as at the end and we need to start picking points up sooner rather than later.

However, I think the business overall has been brilliant. The money generated for outgoings is excellent and the signings are very exciting prospects.

They do, however, need time to settle in. The fans need to give them that time and I believe they will come good.

Looking back at the Bournemouth game, I had the same frustrations as the supporters – we just need that killer touch in the last third!

We’ve been lacking that since the start of the season but hopefully we’ve solved it by bringing a big striker in.

Sasa Kalajdzic won’t be the be all and end all, I just think the team is lacking some confidence and clinical finishing.

Looking at the Southampton fixture, Wolves need to get three points under their belt.

We can talk about how unlucky we were against Tottenham or Bournemouth, but sometimes you make your own luck in life.

We just need a slice of luck, with a goal coming off someone’s shin, to get Wolves going.

It will be a tough game against Southampton, who are playing out of their skin.