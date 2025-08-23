"I can see the future" - Wolves boss confident in creating 'magic' this season

An opening day 4-0 defeat to Manchester City, from a squad that is in need of more signings before the transfer window closes in September 1, has left many fans frustrated at Wolves' prospects this season.

The club are currently working on more additions to bolster Pereira's squad with just over a week left of the window.

Pereira remains positive, however, and insists if the club, players and fans can stay united that Wolves can create 'magic' this season.

"Sometimes you can buy top players and in the end you cannot build a strong team in spirit," the head coach said.

"It's not about spending a lot of money, it's about spending with good options, good decisions and to create this connection between the players with good energy.

"Connecting everybody in the club, the city and the supporters - together we can make magic. This is what I believe."

"For me, no it's not difficult," Pereira added when asked if it is currently difficult to build his team's identity.

"Of course, sometimes it takes a little bit longer and we need more time with the players and more games to achieve.

"If we didn't lose key players, maybe it would be easier, but it's a task that I'm used to doing.

"I'm not afraid of work, I'm not afraid of the future. I'm very confident and I have confidence in my players, in the club and in the supporters.

"We'll do it together."

Jackson Tchatchoua (Picture: Wolves)

An error-strewn display was the catalyst for Wolves' defeat to City, after a strong start to the game in the first half.

But Pereira says he can see beyond the negatives and see a bright future for his team.

"If I look at last season, I remember four games we lost in a row," he added.

"For me, we cannot control the result. What I watched in my team was the true spirit, the players were brave and tried to play, they tried to press when we had a chance.

"They tried to create problems and we did, but we didn't score any goals.

"We were compact most of the time, but when they score two goals in five minutes and we needed to take some risks. We had a big chance to score and make it 2-1, which is different to 2-0.

"I like this spirit. This is the time to suffer a bit, it's not an easy time, but I can see the future.

"I can see what we need, what we want to be as a team."

Jackson Tchatchoua is the latest new signing, who has travelled with the team to face Bournemouth today and is available for selection.

Pereira did not reveal if he will play the 23-year-old, but was complimentary of what he will bring to the team.

He said: “He is a fast winger, and he can play as a wing back.

"He has strength, he is powerful to attack the space, to create problems in the system that we play. He is available (for the Bournemouth game), he is working with the team. We'll see. It will be my decision.

"He needs some time to understand what we need from him.”