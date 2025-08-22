Wolves Foundation: Wolves legend all set for Molineux abseil

Well now he’s going to abseil off the top of one.

“They used to tell me the best place to put wingers was in Row Z – and I’m not going to be far away from that!” he laughs.

Palmer is taking part in this year’s Molineux Abseil to raise funds for Wolves Foundation, the club’s official charity, and will be traversing his way from the top of the Billy Wright Stand on the weekend of September 6/7.

Geoff Palmer remains a hugely popular figure with the Molineux faithful. Photo: Wolves Foundation

The full back who enjoyed a second career as a Police Officer after hanging up his boots, is preparing himself for the unexpected.

“When I was at the Manchester City game, I looked up properly for the first time and thought, well I’d better not say what I thought,” he admits.

“I did wonder if this was probably the wrong thing to have agreed to!

“I am generally o-k with heights but this isn’t something I have ever done before - and it’s not something I thought I would be doing at 71 years of age!

“But I’m looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of things that people do for charity and I thought this might be my last chance to do something worthwhile!”

Palmer, who is on the committee of Wolves’ Former Players Association, wasn’t necessarily press-ganged to get involved at a recent meeting, more so happy to put himself forward!

He will be following in the footsteps, or rather harness, of the FPA Chairman and fellow Wolves legend and double League Cup winner John Richards, who took part in the first ever Molineux Abseil last September.

It will be quite a weekend for Palmer as this year’s event follows the FPA’s Annual Golf Day taking place on September 5th at Oxley Park Golf Course, where he is also President.

Geoff Palmer is a member of Wolves Former Players' Association committee, who are holding their annual golf day at Oxley Park the Friday before the abseil.

“I’ve been getting good sponsorship from family and friends and hopefully I can get some more before and on the day,” he adds.

“I know that whatever I raise will go to a really worthwhile cause.

“We’ve all got involved in different Foundation activities, particularly Molineux Memories, and know how much of a difference they make in the local community.”

Palmer will have friends and family supporting him on the day, as well as taking some video content to be able to pass on to wife Polly, who will be away on a cruise!

A true Wolves legend, he made 496 appearances for the club after arriving as an apprentice, eighth in the all-time list, and also scored 15 goals.