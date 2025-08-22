Bournemouth v Wolves preview: Jackson Tchatchoua aiming for Wolves debut

The £10million signing from Hellas Verona has trained with his new team-mates for the first time this week as he prepares for his first minutes in the Premier League.

Following an opening day 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, Wolves head to the south coast tomorrow in desperate need of some momentum as they take on the Cherries.

And Tchatchoua could be set for a debut one way or another, as he battles Ki-Jana Hoever for the right-wing-back spot.

The Dutchman did relatively well against City, despite the heavy defeat, and was able to offer an outlet going forward.

That came after Pereira publicly backed the defender, praised his qualities and said he will stay with the squad this summer.

However, the club have long been seeking a replacement for Nelson Semedo and Tchatchoua finally came through the door this week.